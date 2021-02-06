Millicent Paticia Amoah overthrows Pamela Odame | Here’s Why

A lady identified as Millicent Paticia Amoah has overthrown Pamela Odame Watara with her huge bossoms.

Millicent whose Instagram page reads that she is a actress and photomodel went viral after her performance to Okyeame Kwame‘s “Yeeko” surfaced.

Many have argued that she is voluptuous in the front than Pamela Odame.

Check the video of Millicent Paticia Amoah also known as Queen Paticia out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

