10 Photos of Patapaa’s 1st Queen Peezy that Got Everyone Talking

When Patapaa hit the limelight in 2017 with ‘One Corner’, a lady later identified as Queen Peezy became imminent in his life.

It was rumored at the time that Queen Peezy is the girlfriend of the Swedru-born musician.

This was after studio photos of the two (2) crop up in 2018.

Queen Peezy, a photomodel revealed that she is dating the Pa2pa soldiers boss.

However, her words were short-lived, in that, Patapaa shot down those claims.

Real name Justice Amoah, he mentioned on several interviews that Queen Peezy is only using that for trends because he has no relationship with her.

Despite Patapaa’s marriage to Liha Miller over the weekend, the actress has bragged she is still the original Queen Peezy.

