Funny Face in Police Custody Again | Arraigned before Court Today

The “Children’s President” Funny Face, on profile, has been one of the few Ghanaian celebrities with the most controversial lifestyle history.

In recent weeks, the Ghanaian comedian has been in the news for an alleged assault on him by the police while he was being arrested for the unlawful possession and firing of fire arm.

When he was released from custody he took to social media to verbally abuse the Ghana Police Service, especially some personnel he deems unfit for the service.

Today, PlugTimes.com understands Funny Face has begun the new week with another trouble — he is back on duty in police custody.

He was arrested in the afternoon of Sunday, February 14, 2021 and has since been arraigned before the Ofaakor Circuit Court today [Monday], February, 15, 2021.

This is what Funny Face wrote in a video shared “✊🔥 “ GYE NYAME “ ✊🔥 Jailed again yesterday afternoon .. till dis morning .. been taking to. Ofankor circuit court .. GOD is in control …. 🔥✊ @funnyfans spread dis video .. justice for funny face” he pleaded for support from his fans and loved ones.

Story by: Ben Blay, Contributor | PlugTimes.com

