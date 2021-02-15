My Baby is Growing So Fast – Fella Makafui

Mrs. Precious Frimpong also known as Fella Makafui the wife of rapper Medikal has shared a video of their fast-growing daughter.

Few months after the MediFella wedding in 2020 and pregnant, she played a cameo in Medikal’s ‘Odo‘ song which features King Promise.

It’s been barely a year and baby Island Frimpong is all grown up now and the video proves it.

The original video posted by Fella has the caption “My baby is growing soo fast @islandfrimpong.

Story by: Ben Blay, Contributor | PlugTimes.com

