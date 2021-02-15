Court orders Funny Face be Sent to Psychiatric Hospital for Treatment

An Ofaakor Circuit Court has committed comedian Funny Face to the psychiatric hospital for treatment.

The Court presided over by His Honour Ebenezer Osei Darko cited the Accra Psychiatric Hospital gives him two weeks treatment.

This was made known when the comedian, real name Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng was arraigned before the court today [Monday], February 15, 2021.

READ ALSO: I Will Marry Vanessa in 2021 – Funny Face

His Honour Ebenezer Osei Darko also cited that Funny face doesn’t sound normal — a situation which may be as a result of mental problem through depression.

Funny Face was arrested again on Sunday afternoon, following a gunshot incident which got him arrested initially.

However, his verbal abuse on personnel of the Ghana Police Service on social media ignited the second arrest in a matter of days.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments