Happy Birthday Dr Osei Kwame Despite! A Look at the Businessman’s Luxurious Cars and Home

Today [Tuesday, February 2, 2021) marks the birthday of Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

A lot of birthday messages have poured in for the revered businessman from his employees, to clergy, lecturers, politicians and many more.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite, one of the most successful businessmen in Ghana lives in a plush mansion in the elite community of East Legon in Accra.

SEE ALSO: Meet the Designer of Kennedy Osei’s Luxury Suit, fashion designer Michael Kumi

He also owns some good luxurious car [some antique].

Today, PlugTimes.com takes its cherished readers to the home of the Ghanaian business mogul.



















Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments