Confidence Haugen installed as Queenmother

Ghanaian socialite and businesswoman Confidence Haugen has been enstooled as the Queenmother of Kodzi.

It is a town in the Keta Municipal of the Volta Region of Ghana.

An initiation ceremony for the former Big Brother Africa contestant was held in her honour over the weekend in the town.

Confidence Haugen’s installation as the queenmother of Kodzi was spearheaded by traditional authorities of the area.

Kodzi was one of the settlements built by Sri Kponoe at the northern bank of the Keta lagoon.

