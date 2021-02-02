Entertainment

Kennedy Osei & Tracy Show Adorable Twins for First Time on Despite’s Birthday — VIDEO

PlugTimes.com February 2, 2021
Kency 2020 Kennedy Osei Tracy Twins Babies Osei Kwame Despite birthday

Kennedy Osei and wife Tracy Osei have for the first time shown their beautiful twins to the world.

They have done so today [Tuesday, February 2, 2021] which happens to be the birthday of their paternal grandfather Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.

The beautiful twins Nhyira and Adom were presented to Despite during the private birthday party for the revered Ghanaian business man.

Check them out!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

