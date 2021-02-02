This is how Shugatiti is Welcoming February — SEE PHOTOS

Ghanaian photomodel and actress Shugatiti has said hello to February as we usher the new month of love.

In photos to welcome the new month she wrote “you can only look please” and “innocent baby”.

Shugatiti dons a silver chain themed dress in the photos sighted by PlugTimes.

Check her out!





Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

