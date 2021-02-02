Entertainment

Moesha Boduong looks Saucy in Latest Photos

PlugTimes.com February 2, 2021

Moesha Boduong has opened her February 2021 gallery with photos set in the bedr0om.

The Ghanaian actress and socialite has shared photos and again shares a flawless skin.

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes, Moesha Boduong dons a black night wear and hair to match.

Check Moesha Boduong out:

Moesha Boduong skin body bedroom photos
Moesha Boduong skin body bedroom photos
Moesha Boduong skin body bedroom photos
Moesha Boduong skin body bedroom photos

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close