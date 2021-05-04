Date Rush: Bella Rocks B!kini as She Teases her Date Kofi

PlugTimes.com May 4, 2021
Bella Date Rush

Bella of ‘Date Rush’ fame has been hitting hard at and teasing her date Kofi, few days after her last appearance on the popular matchmaking show was aired.

The Ghanaian photomodel’s recent posts suggest Kofi, also known as Kodark is already in an active relationship.

The latest post from Bella questions who Kofi is deceiving.

In the post accompanied by a photo of her in a two-piece pink b!kini, Bella notes that she is real and does not hail fakeness.

She wrote: “Lol who are u deceiving smh no fake zone 💔my head sef dey ache 🤒”.

Check some of the latest photos Bella has shared out:

Bella date Rush bikini skin body

Bella Date Rush

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

