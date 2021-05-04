Ghana’s Major Interest Areas in Tourism are Heritage, Culture, Ecology and Recreational

Kaya Tours Ghana over the May Day weekend holiday embarked on another Experiential two (2 ) days trip to Keta , in the Volta Region.

Patrons were drawn from Kumasi and Accra totaling 25 persons for the getaway experience.

Since every good domestic tourism product must be sustainable and beneficial to the host community, kaya Tours ensured the engagement of local indigenous people in the service delivery.

On the first night of the stay , about 30 boborbor cultural troupe displayed a two hours performance amidst folktales by an elderly man who narrated the history and the emergence of Anlo and Ewe people in present day Anloga, Keta, Agbozume etc. along the beach with bonfire.

It was very refreshing as the patrons were treated on local cocktail drinks and treats such as Asana, Sobolo, Lamugin, aduule, nkate cake etc.

The night experience along the white sandy clean beach of Keta betwixt with massage was enchanting.

On the second day , the revelers woke up to aerobics and beach games before breakfast.

There are forty eight forts and castles in Africa with forty four dotted along the coastline of Ghana. The group visited Fort Prinzenstein built by Danish traders in 1784 for defensive purposes after the Sagbadre War against the Anlo Ewe and to keep the area safe from other colonial powers.

This is a place filled with the Black Africa Slave trade way back and still holds historical background and monuments as well.

Keta has lots of awesome tourist attractions including the Woe lighthouse also known as Cape St. Paul Lighthouse on the beach that guides sailors.

The group enjoyed the fabulous views from reportedly the oldest lighthouse in the country making climbing it an interesting if somewhat daunting adventure.

Speaking to the media Mr. Abeiku Aggrey Santana entreated Traditional Authorities, Government and Private stakeholders in tourism to come together and work for the interest of our country.

He lamented that , Tourism is Private sector driven and as a result government must support tourism players with incentives to promote domestic tourism.