“I Had a Date But I’m the Second Wife” – Date Rush’s Bella reveals Kofi’s Rot

Bella, and ex-contestant of Date Rush, the popular matchmaking show on TV3 Ghana seem disappointed days after her last edition of the show was aired.

During the night, she had a date, in the person of Kofi, a musician and model also known as Kodark.

However, Bella’s hope seem to have hit the rock swiftly, as a result of what may be he actual situation, with respect to Kofi’s love life.

Bella‘s latest post suggests that Kofi already has a girlfriend and they are in an active relationship now.

She has gone ahead to state that because her date on the show was Kofi, she has succumbed to be the “second wife”.

The budding TV host made this known in a post shared on her Instagram page.

She wrote: 😂😂😂😂u know why am laughing ☹️l had a date am out now am the second wife tho lol 😂 @boy.kodark

Bella is one of the stars from the Date Rush Season 4 and 5; as regards her unforgettable moments shared on the show.

Her infamous phrase “greatest journalism” has been one that will remain in the minds of many viewers of the show.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

