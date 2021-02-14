You Owe Me Valentine Present for Making You Cvm – Shugatiti

Shugatiti has sent a special Valentine’s Day message to some of her followers whom she says she makes them cvm.

The Ghanaian photomodel’s Happy Valentine’s Day message emphasized that this is on a regular basis.

By extension, although Shugatiti never met these followers, she met them [virtually] more than their respective partners.

As a result, the video vixen and actress sees the need for them to present to her, some Val’s Day presents.

She wrote: Y’all owe me valentine present for making you cum on a regular without meeting you and more than your partners 😩👅❤️

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

