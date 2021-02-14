You Owe Me Valentine Present for Making You Cvm – Shugatiti
Shugatiti has sent a special Valentine’s Day message to some of her followers whom she says she makes them cvm.
The Ghanaian photomodel’s Happy Valentine’s Day message emphasized that this is on a regular basis.
By extension, although Shugatiti never met these followers, she met them [virtually] more than their respective partners.
MUST SEE: Moesha Boduong goes Br@less in New Photos
As a result, the video vixen and actress sees the need for them to present to her, some Val’s Day presents.
She wrote: Y’all owe me valentine present for making you cum on a regular without meeting you and more than your partners 😩👅❤️
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.