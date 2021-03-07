PHOTOS: Nana Abena Korkor Addo gets Everyone Talking with this Ind’ece Day Regalia
Nana Abena Korkor Addo is in the trends once again over her dress for the Independence Day edition of programs on TV3.
The co-host of “The Ladies Circle” program dressed in a dipo-themed regalia as part of the station’s Ghana Month moments.
One stuff that has got many netizens talking is her b*vtt-lift underpant which lays bare.
Nana Abena Korkor was last seen wearing a similar underpant which had its top, several weeks ago.
Check the photos out:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
