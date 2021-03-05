I Need Seamstress to Sew My Bra Size — Busty GH reveals

Bu*sty GH, real name Joyce Addo has lamented that she finds it difficult getting a perfect bra size that her breasts can fit in.

The Instagram sensation made this known in an interview with Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV.

According to Bu*sty GH, she needs a seamstress who can sew her a bra size ZZZ, in her quest to get one that will fit her.

“I am looking for a seamstress who can sew ZZZ for me because that is the size that can package it well,” Joyce Addo told Kofi Adoma.

When amusedly told to get a double so that she puts one in each, she said even the two won’t fit.

Bu*sty GH also shot down claims that she has gone for surgery.

According to her, it is all normal, while adding that people who new her from her early stage of life can even testify to it.

She has advised people who are like her to feel confident in what they have because that is what God has given her.

Watch her interview below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

