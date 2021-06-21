Meet Nigerian Model Skylar Banks: An Embodiment of Modern Day Style Icon

Style, by default is how one rocks a fashion trend and influencer Skylar Banks is living every moment of it.

The US-based Nigerian model is one of the few who flawlessly dictate their style space, in any form.

Today, PlugTimes.com shares with its cherished readers some of the remarkable moments of the photomodel captures through the lens of the reflex camera.

Skylar Banks possesses a voluptuous figure and as such loved by her 66k followers on social media photoblog Instagram.

The entrepreneur enjoys traveling across the States; she has been to Ghana and of course her fatherland Nigeria.

Check photos of model Skylar Banks out:











