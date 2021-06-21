Comedian Waris inspires 2021 Miss Noble Ghana Contestants

PlugTimes.com June 21, 2021
Comedian Waris

It was a moment of warmth when Comedian Waris was welcomed by the contestants of the prestigious 2021 Miss Noble Ghana beauty pageants, to their boot camp.

The popular Ghanaian comedian was received by the eight (8) beautiful and intelligent contestants with their infectious smile at the mentorship session over the weekend.

During his time with the contestants, Comedian Waris shared his experiences while encouraging them to break the glass ceiling in all their endeavours.

In the next few weeks, these contestants will undergo training/mentorship sessions with celebrities, cooking competition, task presentation, among other activities, ahead of the grand finale in July.

To power your favourite contestant to win, check flyer for details and follow the prompts.

Get interactive with Miss Noble Ghana on Facebook & Instagram: @MissNobleGhana.

This is powered by the Aketesia Group. PlugTimes.com is an official media partner.

Find excerpt of Comedian Waris‘ moments with the 2021 Miss Noble Ghana contestants below:

