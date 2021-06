Omar Sterling (Paedae) drops ‘Makola Dreams’, a song on the ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ album.

The Ghanaian rapper features M.anifest on this masterpiece, which forms part of the 30-track album.

The song was produced by DJ Afrolektra for the R2bees member.

Download/stream ‘Makola Dreams’ by Omar Sterling below:

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.