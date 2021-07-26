Grand P refuses Eudoxie Yao’s Break Up Claims

Grand P says no to his girlfriend Eudoxie Yao’s decision to end their relationship.

The Guinean musician is still certain that they are dating, his reply to his Ivorian socialite reveals.

According to Grand P, his love for Eudoxie Yao is on till the end of time, hence, her statement that she is officially single is neither here nor there.

He made this known in a post on his Instagram page, moments after the popular socialite’s break up claims.

His post is originally written in French, and an loose English translation reads: “invitation my love @eudoxieyao__ you and me it’s up to the station.”

Grand P‘s post is accompanied by a photo of only himself eating on an airplane.

Both Grand P and Eudoxie Yao began their love life in October 2019. Later in the same month, she revealed in an Instagram post that Grand P has promised to marry in Ivory Coast.

In August 2020, they moved their relationship to the next phase, with plans of marrying in early 2021.

The relationship between the two comes to an end on grounds of infidelity on the side of Grand P.

Some netizens argue that Eudoxie went into the relationship for money and she has finally had it, whereas others are of different opinion.

