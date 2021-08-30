Teroo and Teiya Evicted from Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021

Teroo and Teiya representing the Upper West and Northern Region respectively on Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 have been evicted from the competition.

Their exit from the GMB 2021 comes during talent exhibition night/week which also saw Teroo win the ‘Best Costume’.

Teroo and Teiya two join Dede, Akua, Esi, and Tamah as the contestants who have been evicted from the beauty contest that is “rediscovering true beauty.”

This also brings down the number of remaining contestants at GMB 2021 to ten (10) as the competition gets keener, by the every week.

During the night, Upper East Region’s Wedaga won the ‘Star Performer’ of the night award with her TV presentation skills. Ashanti Region’s Sarfoa also won ‘Most Eloquent’ for the second time.

The remaining contestants include Nana (Bono East), Afua (Eastern), Sarfoa (Ashanti), Manu (Western), and Setor (Volta). Others are Kwansema (Central), Akosua (Oti), Arama (Savannah), Mfodwo (Bono), and Wedaga (Upper East).

The show was umpired by regular judges Fritz Baffour, Jane Sunkwa-Mills, and Dzigbordi Kwaku.

Hosted by Anita Akuffo and Cookie Tee, GMB 2021 week 5 saw a dance performance from the DWP Academy led by Dancegod Lloyd.

