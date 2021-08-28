My Market is Expensive; I Can’t Date a Broke Man — BBNaija star Tacha

Tacha says she cannot date a broke man as the reality star joins a few popular personalities who have set the record straight about this.

Real name Anita Natacha Akide, the Big Bro Naija star she can’t date that person even if he is responsible.

Tacha makes this known in a recent interview with ‘YourView’ hosts on TVC.

READ ALSO: Bhad Bhabie slams Body Shamers with Poolside Swimsuit Photo

She states “as for me, my market is expensive. My man must be rich, hardworking, sweet and encouraging, God fearing.”

Expatiating on why she prefers someone who is rich, Tacha noted that she is too busy to search for someone who is potential to be a rich man, by extension, she prefers one who is rich already.

“My ideal man should be rich, I’m too busy to look out for potentials,” she stated.

Tacha however added that “I am so sorry, I can’t date a responsible but broke man. Everyone has his/her own spec so I will urge people to go for their spec.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TVCconnect (@tvcconnect)

⦿

