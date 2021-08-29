US-based Dance Company to Build Modern Dance Studios in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya

U Dance Arts International (UDAI), a US-based dance company is on a mission to build a better dance industry across the globe.

The firm that focuses on the support, promotions, dance productions, theater dance, music videos and organizing dance related events throughout the United States of America is set to start it off with three (3) African countries.

UDAI‘s target is to build modern dance studios in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya, with the former as the first country to benefit from this project.

Speaking to the CEO of the company Ms Tiffany Keys, who was born and raised in USA, she revealed that as part of this, Ghana will be the host country of a dance festival.

“Very soon Ghana will witness their dance festival dubbed the ‘Afro Dance Heritage Festival’, a festival that aims at celebrating African Dance Culture,” she stated.

She added that this will also foster an opportunity to connect with the corporate world, media, dancers, and other stakeholders in order to develop strategic relationship for the growth of their respective industry.

She also revealed the founder of the company Mr Moses Frimpong, popularly known as Usher1Baby will arrive in the country with all the team members to establish his vision for dance in Ghana.

In a related development, the second edition of the annual Afro Dance Heritage Festival will be happening in Miami, Florida between July 21st and 24th, 2022.

Get to know more about U Dance Arts International (UDAI) by visiting their website: www.afrodanceheritagefest.com or social media handles: @afrodanceheritagefest and @udancearts_int.

