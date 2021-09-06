Actor Michael K. Williams Dies at 54

PlugTimes.com September 6, 2021
Actor Michael K. Williams has been found dead in his Brooklyn, NYC apartment on Monday afternoon, law-enforcement sources say.

‘The Wire’ star passed away at the age of 54 of a suspected drug overdose.

Sources say, miscellaneous article of drug was found in the apartment, suggesting he may have fatally OD’d himself from hard substance.

Police sources also reveal there was “no foul play”, and “no force entry, the apartment was in order.”

Williams was found dead by his nephew in the luxury Williamsburg high-rise building.

He has over the years opened up about his addiction, stating that his role in ‘The Wire’ where he robbed drug dealers affected him in real life.

