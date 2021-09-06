Aramah and Afua Evicted from Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021

Aramah and Afua have been evicted from the ongoing Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 beauty pageant.

Representing the Savannah and Eastern regions respectively, the two (2) beautiful and intelligent contestant tasted eviction on the night of melodies and harmonies.

Aramah and Afua join Teroo, Teiya, Dede, Akua, Esi, and Tamah who have so far been kicked out of the competition.

This now brings down the number of current contestants to eight (8) as the pageant that is ‘rediscovering true beauty’ gets keener each week.

During the night, Sarfoa, representing the Ashanti Region won ‘Star Performer’ for her performance on the development of music in the region from old to new school.

Volta Region’s Setor emerged winner of ‘Most Eloquent’, whereas Oti Region’s Akosua won ‘Best Costume’.

The remaining contestants include Nana (Bono East), Sarfoa (Ashanti), Manu (Western), and Setor (Volta). Others are Kwansema (Central), Akosua (Oti), Mfodwo (Bono), and Wedaga (Upper East).

The show was umpired by regular judges Jane Sunkwa-Mills, and Dzigbordi Kwaku. Singer Akwaboah was a guest judge.

Hosted by Anita Akuffo and Cookie Tee, the GMB 2021 melody night saw a masterful highlife music performance from the guest judge.

