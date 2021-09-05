Ayisha Modi shows lookalike Daughter for the First Time – SEE PHOTOS

Ayisha Modi daughter
Ayisha Modi daughter

Ayisha Modi’s daughter has been shown to the public for the very first time, after photos with her mum pops up online.

Ayisha‘s girl or princess has a very striking resemblance to her and it only takes a speed of light to identify this.

They were spotted at the African Most Beautiful USA 2021 beauty pageant last night.

Notwithstanding her public outbursts, Ayisha has over the years kept her family life private.

Ayisha Modi and her daughter graced the red carpet beamed with beautiful smiles.

Check them out:

Ayisha Modi daughter

Ayisha Modi daughter

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

