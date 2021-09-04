WATCH: Segos Pumpkin’s Dance in the Club that Everyone is Talking About
South African plus-size dancer Segos Pumpkin has got everyone talking as she lights up a night club event.
Real name Resego Tshabadira, the plus-size model is seen in a video entertaining her audience.
Segos Pumpkin shakes her huge backside while she dances to some good amapiano tunes from the disc jockey.
She is one of the few, of her type, who continues to rock her figure, regardless.
