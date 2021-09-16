BREAKING: Kenya’s Ex-Sports CS Hassan Wario Sentenced to 6-Year Jail Term or Pay KSh3.6 Million Fine

PlugTimes.com September 16, 2021
Hassan Wario

Nairobi court sentences former Sports CS Hassan Wario to a 6-year jail term or pay KSh3.6 million ($32,600) fine.

He was convicted on grounds of corruption, misappropriation of funds, and abuse of office, in relations to the KSh55 million Rio 2016 Olympics scandal.

Wario was found guilty together with Kenyan team leader and former Deputy Treasurer of the LOC Stephen Soi. He is to pay KSh103 million or spend 10-years in jail.

READ ALSO: Winners ofUEFA Awards 2020/21

However, the court has acquitted four (4) others because of lack of sufficient evidence.

Hassan Wario

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Pure Sports Bright Kankam Boadu BKB

LIVE STREAM: Pure Sports with Bright Kankam Boadu (16th Sept. 2021)

September 16, 2021
barca bayern highlights goals

Barcelona 0 vs 3 Bayern Munich – HIGHLIGHTS + GOALS (UCL 21/22)

September 14, 2021
Bangladesh New Zealand cricket

LIVE: Bangladesh vs New Zealand | 3rd T20i

September 5, 2021
Ghana Black Stars

HIGHLIGHTS: Ghana vs Ethiopia (FIFA WC Qatar 2022 Qualifier)

September 3, 2021
Back to top button
Close