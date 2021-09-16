BREAKING: Kenya’s Ex-Sports CS Hassan Wario Sentenced to 6-Year Jail Term or Pay KSh3.6 Million Fine

Nairobi court sentences former Sports CS Hassan Wario to a 6-year jail term or pay KSh3.6 million ($32,600) fine.

He was convicted on grounds of corruption, misappropriation of funds, and abuse of office, in relations to the KSh55 million Rio 2016 Olympics scandal.

Wario was found guilty together with Kenyan team leader and former Deputy Treasurer of the LOC Stephen Soi. He is to pay KSh103 million or spend 10-years in jail.

However, the court has acquitted four (4) others because of lack of sufficient evidence.

