Nana Agradaa rejoices after her Thunder TV Comes Back On Air as Todays TV

It is all joy for Evang. Patricia Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa as her erstwhile Thunder TV comes back on air as Todays TV.

This comes barely five (5) months after it was shut down by the NCA, among other forty-eight (48) TV stations for “operating without valid authorisation.”

Patricia Asiedua‘s rebranding of Thunder TV to Todays TV reportedly forms part of the moves to gradually and fully get rid of her old self and associated brands.

Todays TV is now available on both terrestrial TV and satellite TV transmission.

She first made this announcement on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 stating that “with God all things are possible. The TV is on, catch me live on Friday 12:00pm.”

She also operated Ice TV prior to the shut down, however, PlugTimes.com understands this particular station will not be in operation.

In a related development, Afia Schwarzenegger has paid Nana Agradaa a visit to her home, while urging all to tune in to the TV station.

