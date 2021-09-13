Nana Evicted from Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021

Bono East Region’s Nana has been evicted from the Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 beauty pageant.

Her exit from the competition comes during the night the ladies educated their audience on the beautiful and rich cultures of Africa.

Nana now joins Teroo, Teiya, Dede, Aku, Esi, Tamah, Aramah, and Afua who have all bowed out of the competition that is “rediscovering true beauty”.

This brings the number of remaining contestants to seven (7) as the beauty contest inches closer to the grand finale.

They Sarfoa (Ashanti), Manu (Western), Setor (Volta), and Kwansema (Central). Others are Akosua (Oti), Mfodwo (Bono), and Wedaga (Upper East).

During the night, Volta Region’s Setor emerged as the winner of ‘Most Eloquent’, for the second time in a role. This follows her cultural, historic and insightful tour of Ethiopia.

‘Best Costume’ went to Central Region’s Kwansema for her colourful traditional South African dress.

Bono Region’s Mfodwo won the ‘Star Performer’ award for her performance on the breathtaking scenery, culture and resilience of the people of Rwanda.

The show was umpired by regular judges Fritz Baffour, Jane Sunkwa-Mills, Dzigbordi Kwaku and guest judge Amandzeba Nat Brew.

Hosted by Anita Akuffo and Cookie Tee, the GMB 2021 melody night saw a masterful highlife music performance from the guest judge.

