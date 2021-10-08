Asante Kotoko Arrive in Dubai for 2021 Pre-season Tour

Kumasi Asante Kotoko land in Dubai to begin their two-week 2021 pre-season tour in the city located on the Persian Gulf coast.

Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogun travels with a 25-man squad for the tour that will see them play friendly matches.

Kotoko players arrive in Dubai dripping in their blue-back suit, with a white shirt and red tire to match.

A team video shows the team moving to their hotel room from the Dubai International Airport.

Asante Kotoko left the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana to Dubai on Thursday, 8th October, 2021.

In a related development, 23-year-old Dickson Afoakwah has been signed by the club on a 3-year deal, as a free agent.

Midfielder Joseph Amoako has also been signed from Young Red Bull FC on a 3-year deal.

Both players joined the team on the Dubai Tour 2021.

