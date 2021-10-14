Shugatiti: Wiki, Biography, Age, Relationships, Family, Net Worth

Shugatiti is a Ghanaian actress, photo model, and content creator in Accra, Ghana.

Her real name is Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso and she was born on Tuesday, June 16, 1998.

She hails from Ahafo-Mim in the Asunafo North Municipal District in the Ahafo Region of Ghana.

Her hair colour is naturally black, and she boasts of a charmingly brown eye colour.

FAMILY

She is the only child from the same parents — her father is Mr Frimpong, mother is Sala, who prefers to be called Nana Hemaa and they all hail from the same town — Ahafo-Mim.

Shugatiti stayed mainly with her maternal grandmother and stepmother when growing up.

She reveals the last time she saw her biological mother was 2005 (15 years ago), and father about 5 years ago.

She stayed in Takoradi, moved to Kumasi and later Accra, where she began her own life.

She broke her virginity at the age of sixteen (16) following her addiction to explicit content while staying with her stepmother who mostly didn’t want her close to her.

She does not drink not smoke.

EDUCATION

She attended Supreme Saviour Int. School in Tanoso, Kumasi for her Junior High education. She continued at St. Louis SHS [Kumasi], Elite College [Kumasi], and Springboard College in Madina, Accra for her first, second, and third academic year respectively. She completed her Senior High education in 2018.

Following this, she studied Make-up Artistry, however, all efforts to make is a career proved futile.

CAREER

She began her photomodelling venture on social media photoblog Instagram.

Her brand name Shugatiti is carved out of her SHS nickname ‘Nerfetiti’ and the name her ex-boyfriend called her ‘Sugar’. ‘Sugar’ and the last syllable to her former nickname ‘titi’ gave her Shugatiti.

In November 2018, a picture of her in a G-string with a bottle of coke and pizza beside went viral. This shot her to popularity on many blogs both in Ghana and across the Africa continent.

In 2019, this recognition landed her, her first movie role in the Tracey Boakye-produced ‘Baby Mama’ movie in which she played the lead actress role.

She has since acted in the ‘Think Smart: Fraud Game” movie. She has played cameo roles in a number of music videos.

With a number of ambassadorial roles to her name, she charges up to $5,000 for services.

RELIGION

Shugatiti believes in the existence of the Supreme Being however, she does not believe in the Bible. She attended the ICGC when she was with her stepmother.

AWARDS

Cbaze Awards 2019 ‘Student Favorite Discovery Actress of the Year’.

