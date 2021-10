Former Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda has died, PlugTimes.com has gathered.

The former lawmaker’s death occurred on Thursday dawn at a hospital in Accra.

Kofi Adda‘s demise comes after a short illness.

The former Navrongo Central MP passes on to eternity at the age of 65 years.

SEE ALSO: The Mental Health Story – A Must Read!

Until his demise, Kofi Adda served as the Aviation boss in Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term in office.

More to follow.

⦿