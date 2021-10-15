Ziyech and Pulisic Out of Chelsea Squad for Brentford Game – Tuchel

Pulisic

Chelsea will be without Ziyech, Pulisic and others when they face Brentford in match day 8 of the English Premier League.

This is announced by gaffer Thomas Tuchel during the match day press conference held on Friday afternoon at Cobham.

While Pulisic is still nursing his injury, Tuchel reveals Ziyech is experiencing headache.

Defender Thiago Silva is also out of the squad as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. Rudiger will also not travel with the squad.

Chelsea faces Brentford on Saturday at 4.30PM (GMT) inside the Brentford Community Stadium.

