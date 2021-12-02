WATCH: Moments Tems pushed Wizkid Away while Trying to Carry Her on Stage

The day 2 of Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ Concert in London’s O2 Arena didn’t completely go as planned, perhaps.

During his performance with Tems, he attempts to carry her, however, she pushed him away slightly.

Although it is not known why the incident happened, the Nigerian musician’s facial expression suggests she was not so cool with it.

Wizkid however reacts in a calm manner as he smiles and continues the performance.

Some netizens have argued that he wanted to carry her out of excitement of seeing her share the stage with him.

Others further that Tems was not sure Wizkid would be able to carry her.

She has overly made it clear how she wants people to relate to her and a such, some fans also think he crossed the line.

Watch the moment below and judge!

A Better view of Tems & Wizkid. Some people no just suppose wake up from sleep.pic.twitter.com/zYaRKvJleD — Sakpo, THE LUCIFER (@sakpo0007_) December 2, 2021

