Ghana Police Arrest Police Officer Allegedly Harassing a Lady in a Viral Video

Police confirm the arrest of a police officer allegedly harassing a female in a car.

Preliminary investigations reveal the police officer who engaged in the “Shameful and despicable act” is General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah.

He is stationed at the Regional Operations Unit of the Bono Regional Police Command.

A statement signed by the Director General, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service ACP Kwesi Ofori reveals the IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has reached out to the victim and assured her of the necessary Police support.

SEE ALSO: Woman and Husband Arrested for Faking Her Kidnap

This support include psychological care and trauma therapy.

The Police Administration also assures the general public that full investigations will be conducted into the matter and the public will be updated accordingly.

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.