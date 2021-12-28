Burna Boy hails Black Sherif as They Perform Together for First Time in Nigeria – VIDEO

Yaw Plug Sarpong December 28, 2021
Black Sherif Performs with Burna Boy in Nigeria for First Time

Black Sherif performs with Burna Boy together, for the first time in Nigeria since releasing the ‘Second Sermon’ remix version.

Moments after their performance, the Grammy Awards winner eulogized the fast-rising Ghanaian singer for attaining a great feat.

This comes amid rants from Shatta Wale with respect to the argument that Nigerians have lukewarm attitude supporting acts from other countries on the continent.

Watch Black Sherif and Burna Boy perform at the latter’s Lagos concert below:

Black Sherif Performs with Burna Boy in Nigeria for First Time

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

Yaw Plug Sarpong

Related Articles

Shatta Wale clashes Arnold United Showbiz

Africans Support You So Learn and to Do Same – Shatta Wale to Nigerians

December 27, 2021
Engracia Mofuman winner Miss Universe Ghana 2022

Engracia Mofuman wins Miss Universe Ghana 2022

December 22, 2021
Stonebwoy Nukedzor song mp3 download joey b abra cadabra

Stonebwoy – Nukedzor (Whatsup) ft. Joey B, Abra Cadabra

December 17, 2021
Kofi Kinaata Wo Pre download song mp3 audio

DOWNLOAD: Kofi Kinaata – Wo Pre (prod by WillisBeatz)

December 15, 2021
Back to top button
Close