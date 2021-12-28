Burna Boy hails Black Sherif as They Perform Together for First Time in Nigeria – VIDEO

Black Sherif performs with Burna Boy together, for the first time in Nigeria since releasing the ‘Second Sermon’ remix version.

Moments after their performance, the Grammy Awards winner eulogized the fast-rising Ghanaian singer for attaining a great feat.

This comes amid rants from Shatta Wale with respect to the argument that Nigerians have lukewarm attitude supporting acts from other countries on the continent.

Watch Black Sherif and Burna Boy perform at the latter’s Lagos concert below:

⦿

