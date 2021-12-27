Africans Support You So Learn and to Do Same – Shatta Wale to Nigerians

Yaw Plug Sarpong December 27, 2021
Shatta Wale clashes Arnold United Showbiz

Shatta Wale has had a swipe at Nigerians once again, after coming after him when he dissed some of their musicians at the Freedom Wave Concert.

According to the Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician, Nigerians should also learn to support other African acts.

He took to social media microblog Twitter on Monday morning to register this in a series of tweets.

“Shame you , Africans support you and respect you so learn to do same and stop fooling ,most of your artiste would have joined the kiddafest train and mentor with I don’t blame you,” he tweets.

Most Nigerians usually come to Ghana for either personal or business purposes.

During the Yuletide season, most of them jet here for a series of event.

Some of them include Dabido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Patoranking.

He goes on to say that Ghana has given Nigerian artiste the needed promo and it is also their gateway so respect is due in that sense.

Shatta Wale used to be close with Burna Boy until their fall out.

A number of Ghanaian musicians are usually close to Nigerian counterparts; as Stonebwoy is to Davido, Wizkid to King Promise and R2bees, Sarkodie to Ice Prince.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Yaw Plug Sarpong

