High Street Insurance Partners Acquires Maritime Insurance International

High Street Insurance Partners (“HSIP”) announced its December acquisition of Maritime Insurance International, one of the largest marine-specific agencies in the United States.

Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Maritime Insurance International is a premier provider of boat, yacht and commercial marine insurance. It has four East Coast offices positioned to serve coastal and lakefront communities across the country.

“We have a significant concentration of business in the Southeast, with over 40 agencies,” said Scott Wick, CEO of HSIP “With the addition of Maritime Insurance International, our growing Marine specialty practice can better serve our clients in this region and nationally with all their maritime needs.”

Nick McGinty, President of Maritime Insurance International, commented, “We are excited to join HSIP. Our partnership with them will allow us to better serve all our current and future clients.”

This acquisition is one of 17 finalized in December, making HSIP one of the most active brokerage firms in 2021, in terms of acquisitions. HSIP has acquired 97 agencies in just three years. The firm has a geographical footprint spanning 23 states.