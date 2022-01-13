Two Wanted for Creating Fake Insurance Company

Two persons are wanted in Georgia for allegedly committing the fraud of creating fake insurance company.

The Georgia insurance commissioner stated that arrest warrants had been issued for Deamarkis Barber, 31, of Conyers, GA.

The man created a fictitious organisation known as Dirt-Cheap Insurance, then had greater than eight humans pay him thru the Cash App on smartphones, Commissioner John King stated in a information release.

Authorities additionally are searching for Kamaria Berry, 28, for allegedly facilitating the theft and trade of funds.

A warrant additionally has been issued, King’s workplace said, for Christopher Jackson, 29, of Stockbridge, for falsely claiming that objects had been stolen from his car.

Anyone with facts about the whereabouts of the suspects is requested to name the Insurance Department’s Investigations Division at 404-463-6363.

In North Carolina, two ladies have been charged in separate incidents involving automobiles.

Yolanda Edmonds, 40, of Oxford, let her auto insurance plan coverage lapse remaining year. After a December accident, her Chevrolet used to be declared a whole loss, however Edmonds falsely claimed that her coverage had been reinstated, in accordance to the nation Department of Insurance and a neighborhood information report.

In Raleigh, Darihana Mejia, 32, informed her insurer that her Ford Explorer used to be broken in an accident. But authorities decided that the identical injury had before been claimed with some other insurance plan employer and used to be in no way repaired, officers said.

Last week, two different humans had been arrested for claiming accidents from an auto accident.

The North Carolina Insurance Department stated in a information launch that Timira Chiquita Glaspy, 31, and Dandre Lamar Morrison, 33, had been each charged with prison insurance plan fraud and misdemeanor making false statements on functions for insurance.

Special retailers with the branch accused Morrison and Glaspy of telling insurance plan declare investigators with a Winston-Salem-based corporation that Glaspy was once injured in a collision whilst riding her car in May. Criminal summonses say Glaspy was once no longer in her car at the time and couldn’t have been injured, in accordance to information reports.