Branch Insurance Expands Home, Auto Coverage to Six More States

PlugTimes.com January 13, 2022
Branch Insurance

Branch Insurance is expanding to six (6) more states as part of the moves to serve more clients with an improved service.

In effect, Columbus, Ohio-based Branch is expanding its home and auto insurance to six new states. These include Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah, and West Virginia.

This is communicated in a statement by Branch on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

SEE ALSO: Two Wanted for Creating Fake Insurance Company

Branch, which specializes in bundled home and auto coverage using technology and automation, has grown from five states to 19 in 12 months.

Founded in 2017 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, Branch also offers renters and umbrella coverage. Its policies are underwritten by the Branch Insurance Exchange and General Security National Insurance Co. (GSNIC) and backed by SCOR SE.

Branch Insurance

Source: PlugTimes.com

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Insurance

Two Wanted for Creating Fake Insurance Company

January 13, 2022
Nana Akua Apeatsewah II

Get Insured for Old Age – Musicians Advised

January 6, 2022
watch Ghana Budget Statement and Economic Policy Ken Ofori-Atta (Finance Minister, Republic of Ghana)

WATCH LIVE: 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy Presentation | Ghana

November 17, 2021
Menzgold

Menzgold to Start Paying Customers from December 20

October 7, 2021
Back to top button
Close