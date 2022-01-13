Branch Insurance Expands Home, Auto Coverage to Six More States

Branch Insurance is expanding to six (6) more states as part of the moves to serve more clients with an improved service.

In effect, Columbus, Ohio-based Branch is expanding its home and auto insurance to six new states. These include Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah, and West Virginia.

This is communicated in a statement by Branch on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Branch, which specializes in bundled home and auto coverage using technology and automation, has grown from five states to 19 in 12 months.

Founded in 2017 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, Branch also offers renters and umbrella coverage. Its policies are underwritten by the Branch Insurance Exchange and General Security National Insurance Co. (GSNIC) and backed by SCOR SE.

