Ghanaian Female Carpenter Turns Heads with Jaw-dropping Birthday Photos

PlugTimes.com February 18, 2022

A Ghanaian female carpenter and interior decorator by name Ama Endorsed is stunning social media already with her staggering birthday photos.

The endowed lady is seen in a two-piece navy blue see-through dress, leaving the area around her belly bare.

Ama Endorsed‘s birthday photos are accompanied by the wordings “This year has proven to me that when you’re at the pinnacle of pain, you’re an inch close to your breakthrough… Cheers to many breakthroughs to come. Happy birthday lioness” with love emoji.

Ama Endorsed lady carpenter

Her Instagram bio reads as someone who is a carpenter and runs a deco and auto firm.

Check a collection of photos from the Ghanaian female carpenter.

Ama Endorsed lady carpenter
image source: __ama__endorsed__/instagram

Ama Endorsed lady carpenter

Ama Endorsed lady carpenter

Source: PlugTimes.com 

