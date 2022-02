KiDi drops ‘Touch It’ remix music video featuring Tyga, barely ten (10) months after the release of the original version.

This collaboration also comes a fortnight after Lynx Entertainment and KiDi inked a partnership deal with Empire and MadeInENY.

The ‘Touch It’ remix music video is mostly shot and directed in Ghana by Rex.

Watch and enjoy the visuals below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com