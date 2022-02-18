WATCH: The Awkward Moment MzGee Ignores Amanda Jissih on Same Table at an Event

The entertainment industry in USA, UK, Nigeria, Ghana, and many more countries is inundated with squabble among entertainers or stakeholders.

This has been the order of the day, since Adam and there are no signs of ebbing away.

MzGee snubs Amanda Jissih at a press event in Accra on Thursday evening, despite being ushered to have a their seat an the same table.

In a video sighted by PlugTimes.com, MzGee walks to the table where Amanda Jissih already is, she pulls a chair and sits, without saying hi to her “former” friend.

It is worth noting that the two (2) have not been in good terms since the leak of veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio‘s leaked, infamous ‘leftover food’ tape.

The tape which is said to be a phone call recording by MzGee during her conversation with the former ‘Taxi Driver’ sitcom star.

Following the leak last month, Amanda, and a host of others reprimanded MzGee over what the former deems inappropriate for her former colleague to do.

MzGee replied her and since then, the two (2) have not been in good terms.

This moment receives diverse opinion from netizens — while some believe it is expected, others are taken by surprise, as regards, how the two are still holding on to this.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com