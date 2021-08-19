Meet Augustine: A Special Massage Therapist

A massage therapist who massages female clients mainly, has gone viral over his niche — he does it perfectly when by exp0$ing more flesh.

The California-based masseur simply known as Augustine runs Wine ‘N’ Rubs, where he help clients release stress through massage therapy.

A fitness coach, he is quite muscular and it is more or less an icing on the cake for most of his 56k followers on Instagram, mainly females who are longing to have a session with him.

Augustine seem to be a very good professional at what he does, screenshots shared in the ‘Feedback’ section of his page suggests.

Check him out:

