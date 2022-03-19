Jay Park reveals How His New Soju Brand in Faring

Jay Park speaks about how his new soju brand is doing.

The hip hop artist and founder of brand new label More Vision announced the launch of his premium soju brand Won Soju earlier this year, and on the March 19th episode of ‘Amazing Saturday – Do Re Mi Market’, he opened up about his new business.

Jay Park expressed, “It’s my first appearance on ‘Amazing Saturday’. I’m honored and glad to see you.”

Host Boom then responded, “Guests usually appear for album or drama promotions, but I heard that you appeared to promote something else,” and Jay Park said, “No, I’m going to release a new song too on the 31st.”

Fellow guest Super Junior‘s Kyuhyun replied, “Choose one. Either promote your song or promote that,” referring to his soju business.

However, Jay Park said Won Soju is doing well, saying, “I’m going to sing. That’s already doing so well.”

In other news, Jay Park recently dropped “GANADARA” featuring IU.

Source: allkpop.com

