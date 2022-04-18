VIDEO: Shatta Wale – Why Always Me ft. Medikal

Yaw Plug Sarpong April 18, 2022
SHatta Wale Why Always Me video medikal

Shatta Wale drops official music video to ‘Why Always Me’ featuring rapper Medikal off their joint ‘Cross Roads’ EP.

The visuals was shot and directed by ENIBAID for the Shatta Movement boss.

The official music video features some deluxe props including cars, and mansion. It also features scenes from Shatta Wale’s tour in Kumasi as well as the joint concert he held with Medikal at the Accra Sports Stadium in December 2021.

Enjoy the music video below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Yaw Plug Sarpong

