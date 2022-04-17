I Will Marry Secretly – Evang. Diana Asamoah

Regardless what perception people may harbour, marriage in Africa is considered one of the important milestone in a person’s life.

For women, it is even considered as one’s glory and society naturally expects persons to head this direction. For celebrities, especially women, it becomes a matter of public discussion.

One person whom almost everyone in Ghana is looking up to her marriage ceremony is popular Ghanaian gospel singer and radio host Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

SEE ALSO: People Who Take in Alcohol are Senseless – Evangelist Diana Asamoah

She shares latest information about what she sees about marriage and how she plans undertaking hers.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah says she will keep her wedding secret and people may not know until she gives birth.

She reveals that is her nature and she hopes to replicate this in her marriage.

SEE ALSO: Kojo Jones marries Rachael Osei in Lavish Ceremony

“Spreading the news about getting married is not my nature. When I get married, no one will hear about it until I probably give birth,” she tells Dave Hammer TV.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah recently reacted to the death of fellow Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu popularly noted for the song ‘Ekueme’.

While acknowledging her for impacting the world with her songs, she pray she rest in the happy place of the Mots High God.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com