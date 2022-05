VGMA 2022 Winners – SEE FULL LIST | LIVE

The VGMA 2022 winners are being announced at a 2-day star-studded event in Accra Ghana.

The 23rd Ghana Music Awards winners for day one (1) include Stonebwoy, Fameye, Gambo, Wizkid and Niiella in respective categories. The legendary musician Agya Koo Nimo earns the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

See the full list of…

VGMA 2022 INDUSTRY AWARDS WINNERS

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bosom P-yung -Nyinya (dir. by Babs Direction)

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Fameye – Praise

UNSUNG ARTISTE

Gambo

MUSIC FOR GOOD

Stonebwoy

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Joshua Moszi

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

MOG

MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Kwaisey Pee – Amazing God

FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Niiella – Where You Are

BEST TRADITIONAL ARTISTE

Nii Tettey Tetteh

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Agya Koo Nimo

Day one (1) saw performances from Samini, Edem, Amerado, Lyrical Joe, Obibini, Perez Musik, Wendy Shay and more.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com