Actress Kyeiwaa’s Wedding Cancelled

Kyeiwaa’s Wedding hits a Snag Again But…

Kyeiwaa’s scheduled white wedding with Michael Kissi Asare in USA has been postponed.

The marriage ceremony which was slated for Saturday, March 21, 2020 hits the rock, following the coronavirus pandemic.

This was announced by her wedding planner Obea Baakope on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

“The government has announced that we can not have a gathering of more than 25 people, therefore we have postponed it until further notice,” she noted.

She however mentioned that a new date for the wedding will be communicated.

Real name Rose Mensah, she recently had her bridal shower in Massachusetts, USA.

The wedding was scheduled to take place at the Good Shepherd Methodist Church, located at 67 Harrington Way in Worcester, Massachusetts, USA.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com